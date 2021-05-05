The Monkees Announce Farewell Tour for Later This Year

✖

After the coronavirus pandemic brought a screeching halt to the multibillion-dollar live concert and touring industry last March, beloved rock and pop band The Monkees are finally gearing up to embark on their last solo tour. The band, consisting of surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith, promises a "magical night of music" with all the hits, deep cuts and fan favorites. The two-month tour will be the bookend to a vibrant, spirited career that rivaled The Beatles and Rolling Stones.

Commemorating 55 years of Monkeemania, the tour kicks off Sept. 11 in Seattle, Washington, Dolenz and Nesmith heading across the United States before they wrap up in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 10. The dates between September to November are a reshuffling of The Monkees' planned 2020 tour, which was postponed more than once last year. Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on May 7, with pre-sales available May 5.

First conceptualized as a TV show on NBC in 1966, The Monkees exploded onto the scene and began touring and producing music as a band. The quartet, consisting of Dolenz, Nesmith, Peter Tork and Davy Jones, were active from 1966 to 1971. But even after their breakup, the members headed out on several reunion tours and created more music, but sometimes as a trio between Dolenz, Tork and Jones.

Topping the Billboard 200 charts with four consecutive albums during their career, the band has released several hit singles that affected their popularity and inducted them into the vernacular of pop culture with hits like "Daydream Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville," and "I'm a Believer." While the tour will only include Dolenz and Nesmith, fans still miss Jones, who passed away in 2012 after suffering a heart attack and Tork, who died in 2019 after battling adenoid cystic carcinoma for 10 years.

When asked about their motivations for heading back onto the road ahead of their 2020 tour last year, Nesmith said it was the "right time" for things to transpire while teasing what fans can expect after all these years. "There are no more Monkees, as you know. I'm going to go out with Mick and do the Mike and Micky duo," he told Rolling Stone in 2019, sharing how fans will get mostly Monkees hits. "Mick will play some of his stuff and I'll play some songs that people remember from me, but at the end of the day, it's a Monkees show. We have a good band that has it all worked out. They are all first-call-session guys and Mick and I are in fine fiddle and fine form and fine voice and everything. So we're having a good time and the audiences that come to have an evening of nostalgia and Monkees music played well have showed up at the right place at the right time."

For a complete list of all the venues and dates, check out listings below and head to Ticketmaster to get your tickets.

9/11 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

9/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

9/15 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

9/17 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

9/18 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

10/2 - Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

10/6 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/7 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

10/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/10 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Spa

10/22 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/24 - NYC @ Town Hall

10/28 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/29 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/30 - Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

11/2 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

11/6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/9 - Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena

11/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

