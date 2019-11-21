John Mayer Teasingly Trolls Ex Taylor Swift by Rewriting Lyrics to Her Song ‘Lover’

Sunday night’s episode of John Mayer‘s Instagram Live talk show, Current Mood, featured a guest appearance by Shawn Mendes, who recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on a remix of Swift’s song “Lover.” The two were discussing Mendes’ verse on the song when Mayer offered his own thoughts on some of Swift’s lyrics, namely the line where she sings, “We can leave the Christmas lights up ’til January. This is our place, we make the rules.”

“Love the song, I really like the song,” Mayer said. “I get a little chuckle because she says, ‘We could keep the Christmas lights up ’til January.’ And I go, ‘You’re insane.’ Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up until January. And I go, ‘Can you really?’ Because normally I take my Christmas lights down on December 29.’”

Mendes seemed more concerned about Mayer’s thoughts on the track, to which the 42-year-old replied, “I love the song, and I love your work on [the remix],”

He also asked Mendes about the process of collaborating with Swift before singing, “We can keep the Christmas lights up till January. And then about January 5th, we’ll take the lights down. And then we’ll put ’em in a box and we’ll label that box Christmas Lights. Yeah, we’ll put ’em in the attic until next December.”

“Now that’s a crazy love I’ll tell ya,” he added.

Some of Swift’s fans weren’t happy with Mayer for appearing to make fun of her work, and some of Mendes’ fans weren’t happy with him for appearing to laugh at Mayer’s comments and fail to step in to defend Swift.

not john mayer making fun of lover lyrics and shawn laughing pic.twitter.com/zwzRjNTl9z — JEN (@inallmydreams13) November 18, 2019

Swift and Mendes have been friends for years, and Swift and Mayer reportedly dated in 2009. The “New Light” singer reportedly inspired Swift’s searing breakup track “Dear John” from her album Speak Now.

On Wednesday, “Lover” was nominated for a Grammy for Song of the Year and Swift’s album of the same name was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. The 29-year-old was is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance for “You Need to Calm Down.”

