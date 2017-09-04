Taylor Swift Drops Full Version of New Song ‘…Ready for It?’

Were you ready for Taylor Swift to drop a new single so quickly?

Swift surprised her fans with a teaser of her second single, titled “…Ready for It?,” off her upcoming album Reputation during Saturday night’s Florida State versus Alabama college football game.

ESPN released the 1-minute teaser during the game with a video that started with the phrase “World Premiere,” followed by a series of clips of the two teams as the song played.

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

The Grammy winner, 27, continued to tease the song by sharing three Instagram video posts on Sunday morning. Shortly after, she released the full song, which will be the first tune featured on her sixth studio album.

“…Ready for It?” displays a darker side to the singer, which fans are learning to expect after she released her first single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“Knew he was a killer / first time that I saw him / wondered how many girls he had loved and left and haunted,” she sings in the new song about the beginnings of a relationship.

Swift’s first single’s video set a record for most viewed music video in 24 hours, garnering more than 28 million views.

Her highly anticipated album Reputation will be released on November 10.

Listen to the full song below.

