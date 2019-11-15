Taylor Swift: Musicians and Celebrities Line up to ‘Stand’ With Singer Over Scooter Braun Drama

The drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta continues, and fellow musicians and celebrities are voicing their support. After the “Lover” singer took to social media Thursday with claims that Braun and her former mentor are banning her from performing songs from her back catalogue, those in the industry took to social media to weigh in on the drama using the hashtag “[I Stand With Taylor].”

Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ? https://t.co/lqfRVfhDYK — LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019

“Not only are we looking at an awful business move…but this just mean. This is punishment. This is hoping to silence her from speaking about things by dangling this over her head,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story. “These people are protected because they inspire complicity with fear. Banking on the illusion that people will not stand up for her. That the world will say she is overreacting. You’re barking up the wrong tree. It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her Artist of the Decade.”

“I’m with [Taylor Swift],” Demi Burnette wrote. “I don’t know shit about the music industry, but I know how it feels to be patronized and manipulated by powerful men. STICK IT TO THE MAN SIS! We got you.”

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

In her Thursday post, Swift revealed that amid the ongoing battle over her music, Borchetta and Braun “have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year” and that they “have declined the use of my older music or performance footage” for a Netflix documentary currently in the works. Their refusal to allow her to perform her songs also affects her performance at the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards, where she was anticipating performing a medley of her tunes over the past 10 years.

Adding that they had given her an ultimatum – “they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year… and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun” – Swift encouraged others to “please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”

The post followed the July announcement that Braun had purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, and her entire back catalog of master recordings, which includes her self-titled album, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.