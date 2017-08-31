Taylor Swift Debuts Highly Anticipated Video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ at the VMAs

After releasing the single “Look What You Made Me Do” from her forthcoming album on Friday, Taylor Swift took to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night to debut the highly anticipated video for the track breaking major records.

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter has been known to make some pretty iconic moments happen at the VMAs, but this one takes the cake.

The video opens up with Swift rising from the dead with a tombstone that reads “Here lies Taylor Swift’s reputation,” with Walking Dead makeup in tow as she digs herself out. Throughout the video, Swift takes on multiple roles, going through various stages of fame, with different versions of Swift being presented.

At one point in the video, she is seen in a car wreck with the paparazzi, showing fame comes with a price. Following that scene, she is next swinging in a cage while singing, then in a “Bling Ring” of sorts, robbing a room with kitty masks.

At the end of the video, Swift poked fun at her previous music videos and the criticism faced by haters, including her feud with Kanye West, saying, “I would like to be excluded from this narrative.”

A sneak peek was shared on Friday’s Good Morning America to get fans and critics excited for the empowering anthem that has Swift owning her feelings and projecting angst in a creative, sardonic way. Since Friday, the track has already catapulted itself to the No. 1 spot on iTunes, setting streaming and downloads records as well.

Keeping relatively shy from the spotlight for months and purging herself from social media, Swift returned online last week to announce her music comeback and if tonight’s video proved anything, her record is going to be one that fans and critics are keeping an ear out for.

Swift’s new album, her first in three years, will be released in November.

