Taylor Swift Fans Told to Shelter in Place Ahead of Nashville Concert, Storms Strike Area

Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium promises to be a soggy event. Before the show kicked off, fans were told to shelter in place because of nearby lightning strikes. Swift's shows on Friday and Saturday happened without incident.

Just after 6 p.m. CT, Nissan Stadium officials asked concertgoers still in their cars to remain inside their vehicles. Everyone inside should "move to the covered areas of the concourses or ramps, or shelter areas as directed by stadium officials," the statement read. Anyone walking toward the stadium was asked to "quickly proceed to any open gate and seek shelter immediately."

At this time, lightning is approaching Nissan Stadium. Please move to the covered areas of the concourses or ramps, or shelter areas as directed by stadium officials. All guests currently in cars, please remain in your vehicle. #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/64nhELL57i — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 7, 2023

"Hang in there, Swifties! We appreciate your patience as we wait out this storm. More updates to come," stadium officials wrote in a follow-up tweet at 6:30 p.m. CT. "P.S. Keep singing your favorite songs in the concourse! We hear y'all and we love it!"

If lightning strikes within eight miles of the stage, Nissan Stadium officials will pause the concert and ask fans to shelter in place, per their policies. The concert would then be on hold for 30 minutes, and if there are no lightning strikes within eight miles, Swift could resume performing, notes The Tennesseean. Venue officials work with the National Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to determine what actions to take. Stadium officials will keep fans up to date on the @NissanStadium Twitter page.

Swift's Eras Tour began on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. Her three-night stand in Nashville was among the most anticipated stops on the tour since she began her music career in Music City. The setlist takes fans on a journey through every era of her career and includes two surprise songs each night.

On Friday, Swift performed "Sparks Fly," which led to her confirming that her next album will be Speak Now (Taylor's Version). She also sang "Teardrops On My Guitar" from her first album. On Saturday night, she sang "Out Of The Woods" from 1989 and "Fifteen" from Fearless. Phoebe Bridgers, who was Swift's opening act, joined her for a performance of their 2021 collaboration, "Nothing New."

After her shows in Nashville, Swift will take a few days before starting another three-night stand, this time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The tour will wrap up with a five-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9.