Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) may be coming sooner than we think after Taylor Swift debuted a new re-recorded song from the album on the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of the lead single off of the singer’s 2017 sixth studio album, Reputation, opened the penultimate episode the Hulu series Tuesday.

The track played as the handmaids, led by June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), walked together through Gilead amid their latest act of rebellion against the tyrannical government. According to Moss, who also executive produces the show, the song was “perfect” for the poignant moment as the series nears its conclusion next week.

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Moss told Billboard. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

“Look What You Made Me Do” was one of several hit singles that spawned from Reputation alongside “…Ready For It?,” “End Game,” “Gorgeous,” “Delicate,” and more. The album released in November 2017 as the singer’s sixth studio album, and also marked Swift’s last release for Big Machine Records.

Reputation is one of only two albums Swift has left to give the “Taylor’s Version” treatment following the earlier releases of – Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the latest release which dropped in October 2023. The singer began re-recording her masters in 2019 after Scooter Braun acquired her catalog with his purchase of the Big Machine Label Group. A re-record of her 2006 self-titled debut album also hasn’t yet been released.

The debut of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” adds to the growing speculation that Reputation will be the next re-record to drop. Some fans have speculated that Swift could announce the album at the American Music Awards on Monday, which would coincidentally come just a day before The Handmaid’s Tale’s series finale next Tuesday.