Taylor Momsen's Band The Pretty Reckless Shares Disappointing Tour Update

Taylor Momsen's band The Pretty Reckless has shared a new tour update and it will probably be fairly disappointing for fans to hear. The band took to Instagram to announced that they are halting all touring plans for the rest of the year. They cited the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for their decision but noted that they do plan to begin touring again next year.

"After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing Covid epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022," the band's statement read. "We absolutely cannot wait to come back and see you around the world in 2022." The Pretty Reckless also encouraged fans to "stay tuned" for some big "announcements" on the way, eventually revealing that they are set to perform at Download festival in the U.K. in 2022, joining bands such as Kiss, Megadeth, and Korn. The Pretty Reckless will also be joining the Foo Fighters and Greta Van Fleet for a show in Berlin, Germany the same year.

Momsen, a former Gossip Girl actress, formed The Pretty Reckless in 2009 and had led the band through four full-length albums and countless concert dates. The band's most recent album, Death by Rock and Roll, was released in February and has been very well-received by fans can critics alike. Momsen previously spoke with The Forty-Five about what inspired the album, revealing that she was in a "dark place" for some time and the album was her way of pulling herself out.

Our new album #DeathByRockAndRoll is finally here! We’re so proud to share this record with you. Listen here: https://t.co/mOStOY7eoE pic.twitter.com/MGonk0IyMr — The Pretty Reckless (@TPROfficial) February 12, 2021

"I was at a transitory state in my life where I had to make a very conscious decision — because I was in such a dark place — to either make the decision of death, as in I’m gonna die with what I’m doing to myself right now, or I have to change and I have to move forward," she said. "I didn’t know if I ever would [get out of it], and I really didn’t know if I wanted to."

Momsen later shared her outlook on the best way to form an opinion on art. "You should judge music simply on what’s the best song/who’s the best singer. That should have nothing to do with your sex or gender… Good people are good people, and good musicians are good musicians — it’s as basic as that."