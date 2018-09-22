Cardi B and Travis Scott Rumored to Join Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

No Super Bowl halftime show is complete without a couple of guest artists, and that includes the show Maroon 5 has planned for Super Bowl LIII. The pop group will reportedly perform with rappers Travis Scott and Cardi B.

Sources told Billboard on Wednesday that the list of guests has not been completed, but Scott and Cardi are on the short list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show,” a representative for Maroon 5 said.

Cardi B would make perfect sense for the Pepsi Halftime Show, since she appears on Maroon 5’s latest single, “Girls Like You.” The original version of the song appeared on their 2017 album Red Pill Blues and was re-released with Cardi’s contribution in May. “Girls Like You” is now at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, just ahead of “I Like It,” which also features Cardi.

The NFL has not officially announced Maroon 5 as the Super Bowl LIII halftime show performer, but sources told Us Weekly on Wednesday that they have “pretty much accepted” the offer to play.

Maroon 5 has been one of the NFL’s targets for awhile. In 2015, Adam Levine told Howard Stern they made it onto a “short list,” but were ultimately not chosen.

“We very actively want to play the Super Bowl,” Levine told Stern at the time.

While most acts use a Super Bowl halftime show to launch a new tour or promote a brand new album, Maroon 5’s halftime show will be long after they finish their North American leg of the Red Pill Blues tour. The tour ends in Las Vegas on Dec. 31, then the international tour starts on Feb. 19 in Australia. The Super Bowl will be between those two dates.

Some of the group’s hits include “Moves Like Jagger,” “Love Somebody,” “Harder to Breathe,” “She Will Be Loved,” “If I Never See Your Face Again” and “Sugar.”

Levine is also known as one of two coaches to appear on every season of NBC’s The Voice, alongside Blake Shelton. The upcoming season, which starts on Monday, also features Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and the first fifth coach, Kelsea Ballerini.

Super Bowl halftime shows have come to feature more than one artist, although the past two have been solo showcases for Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake. For example, the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016 included Coldplay, Beyonce, Mark Ronson and Gustavo Dudamel, and Super Bowl XLIX featured Katy Perry with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, live on CBS.

Photo credit: Getty Images