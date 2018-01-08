Pink to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Pink is headed to Super Bowl LII!

The 38-year-old pop icon will sing the national anthem as part of Super Bowl LII pregame festivities at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, the NFL and NBC announced Monday. The performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), actor and director Alexandria Wailes will perform both the national anthem and “America The Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

Pink joins an exclusive group of talented performers who have sung “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the big game, including Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles and Christina Aguilera.

The pop star hinted at the big news on Twitter last week, teasing that 2018 was going to be an exciting year for her.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018,” she wrote. “I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

In October, the pop singer released her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, after a five-year hiatus. Her first single off the album, “What About Us,” has received a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and she’s been tapped as a performer for the music awards show. Pink‘s 2018 Beautiful Trauma World Tour is set to kick off March 1 in Phoenix.

Ahead of Pink’s national anthem performance, Jennifer Lopez is set to headline a pre-Super Bowl concert for DirecTV Now. And later in the day, Justin Timberlake will perform as the annual game’s halftime performer.

Timberlake’s performance will come 14 years after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson in 2004. During their “Rock Your Body” performance, he ripped off part of Jackson’s outfit while singing “gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” revealing her right breast to about 90 million live viewers.

This time around, the singer will release his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, (featuring new single “Filthy”) two days before the performance. While fans are excited to hear new and old hits alike, many are crossing their fingers for an *NSYNC reunion, too.