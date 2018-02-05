Super Bowl LII: See Justin Timberlake Make Final Preparations Before Performance

As Justin Timberlake was moments away from performing at Super Bow LII, he shared a picture to signify the “two-minute warning.”

Timberlake is seen rocking a camo outfit paired with a pair of Nike Jordans.

He simply captioned the photo with two warning sign emojis, the Jordan brand’s Twitter handle and “Two minute warning.”

Moments later, Timberlake appeared on millions of TVs across the world to perform a medley of his greatest hits.

Aside from some trolling Janet Jackson fans, fans that replied to the photo seemed to be pumped for Timberlake’s performance.

Me too! BRING ON JT! — Janet Stack (@JanetStack1) February 5, 2018

The performance began with Timberlake singing his new single “Filthy,” which was taken from his latest album Man of the Woods.

He then went into numerous songs from back catalog such as: “Rock Your Body,” “Cry Me a River,” “Suit & Tie,” “Sexyback,” “My Love,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and “Mirrors.”

A hologram of Prince did not appear during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII halftime show, but a video projection did appear as Timberlake covered “I Would Die 4 U.”

As Timberlake sat down at a piano to cover the song, archived footage of the late music icon was projected onto a large sheet. It was not done with CGI and animation as some fans feared.

Super Bowl LII is currently airing on NBC.