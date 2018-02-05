Justin Timberlake Dragged on Twitter for Super Bowl Halftime Outfit

There were no wardrobe malfunctions during Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime performance, but that doesn’t mean that his wardrobe was without issue.

The singer took the stage Sunday night to pull off a massive halftime performance for Super Bowl LII, but while fans applauded his performance, they couldn’t’ get over his ridiculous outfit. The Stella McCartney outfit featured a camouflage splatter-print suit, which was made complete with a red bandana neck tie. Timberlake’s button-down shirt featured a rural American landscape, including deer, to pay tribute to his new album, Man of the Woods.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Twitter erupted with praise after his performance, it also erupted with a number of fans dragging Timberlake for his outfit.

“What’s the deal with JT’s elk (moose? reindeer?) shirt? Is he going to the hunting lodge,” one person questioned.

What’s the deal with JT’s elk (moose? reindeer?) shirt? Is he going to the hunting lodge?#JustinTimberlake #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow — Kathy (@TheTaffinator) February 5, 2018

“Justin Timberlake out here dressing like how he thinks Minnesotans dress with the elk print shirt, bandana, and dirty camo pants and jacket smh,” said another.

Justin Timberlake out here dressing like how he thinks Minnesotans dress with the elk print shirt, bandana, and dirty camo pants and jacket smh. 😒#SuperBowl — Jarvis Michael (@Michael_Jarv) February 5, 2018

Some fans began speculating on where exactly the singer had purchased his outfit.

“Did Justin Timberlake buy his outfit at bass pro shop,” one Twitter user questioned.

did justin timberlake buy his outfit at bass pro shop — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 5, 2018

Another theorized that he possibly strolled into a Cracker Barrel gift shop.

Justin Timberlake is wearing an outfit you can buy at the Cracker Barrel gift store — #BreadorDead (@PhilthyPhilly6) February 5, 2018

One person even suggested that the outfit was an ad for Bass Pro Shops.

The best Super Bowl ad is Justin Timberlake’s shirt advertising for the Bass Pro Shop. pic.twitter.com/3O3FUbVimj — Greg (@waltisfrozen) February 5, 2018

While Timberlake’s outfit definitely raised a few eyebrows, his nearly 14-minute performance was met with an energized and cheering crowd.

The singer’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show was laden with hits and a tribute to late Minneapolis native, Prince. The singer took a break from performing his own chart-toppers to break into a version of “I Would Die 4 U” on the piano, with a projection of Prince towering above him.

While many were hoping for an *NSYNC reunion during Timberlake’s spot on TV’s biggest stage, and others theorized he might bring on new music buddy Chris Stapleton for the halftime show, the pop singer opted to go solo.