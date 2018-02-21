10 Likely Guests for Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake is set to play the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Sunday night, and fans are dying to know what surprises are in store.

In recent years, one of the most notable aspects of the show have been the special guests that join the headliners. Coldplay brought out Bruno Mars and Beyoncé, Katy Perry brought out Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott, and the Black Eyed Peas brought out Usher and Slash, to name a few examples.

While it is looking like Timberlake will do the whole event solo, there is still a chance for the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer to bring out some guests.

Scroll to see 10 of the most likely guests that might make cameos during Timberlake’s performance.

*NSYNC

The first special guest act that came to most fans’ minds when Timberlake was announced as the halftime performer was his former boy band *NSYNC.

Timberlake, *NSYNC member Joey Fatone and sources who have seen the halftime rehearsals deny that the group will perform.

However, fans can still hold out hope that the group will reunite to perform hits like “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Tearin’ up My Heart” during the big show.

Janet Jackson

Another name many fans think will appear is Janet Jackson.

Jackson and Timberlake were at the center of a national scandal during their 2004 halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII. A move where Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson’s costume that went wrong, which resulted in Jackson’s breast becoming exposed.

Some hoped Timberlake would invite Jackson back to redeem herself, but sources say that is not happening. However, there’s always hope!

Prince (as a Hologram)

If you want an unexpected twist in the show, a hologram of Prince will allegedly appear during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Sources who have seen Timberlake’s halftime performance report to TMZ that the “Filthy” singer will dedicate a portion of his set to pay tribute to the late music icon. That tribute includes the use of hologram technology to recreate the Prince’s likeness.

There were no specific details about what song the hologram will be synced with or what the set up will be like. If this is legit, a Prince cameo will surely be one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Timbaland

If there’s any (non-hologram) person that is a shoe-in to make an appearance, it is Timbaland.

Timbaland has been Timberlake’s producer/partner in crime since JT’s solo debut, Justified, in 2002.

Timbaland has produced numerous singles for Timberlake, plus he contributes vocals on several hits, including “Sexyback.” It would be a perfect and non-distracting cameo for Timbaland to slip on stage and provide some additional vocals to that song or one of JT’s numerous hits.

T.I.

T.I. is not the first name that comes mind when it comes to Timberlake collaborators, but he has a fair shot at popping up during the Super Bowl set.

Leaked video showed Timberlake rehearsing his 2006 single “My Love.” T.I. features on the track, so he just might appear to spit a few bars of his verse.

Chris Stapleton

Country fans that are tired of pop shows at the Super Bowl are holding out for a Chris Stapleton cameo.

Stapleton has collaborated several times with Timberlake in recent years. They have performed with each other at award shows and other various live gigs in recent years, and Stapleton is on Timberlake’s new single “Say Something.”

That recent collab seems like the best opportunity for Stapleton to cameo, as Timberlake sure wants to plug some material from his new album Man of the Woods.

Alicia Keys

In the same spirit as Stapleton’s possible appearance, Keys could also pop in to perform a collaboration from Man of the Woods.

She features on the album track “Morning Light,” so JT wants to launch it as a single, a live performance with Keys would be the perfect time.

Plus, Keys is a coach on the NBC talent show The Voice. Network execs would love for an extra chance to promote one of its shows during its biggest broadcast of the year.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z is an artist that has been floated as a halftime performer several times in recent years, but he was not popped up.

He is in the middle of an album cycle, so he could definitely be down to appear and perform the 2013 single “Suit & Tie,” which appeared on Timberlake’s album The 20/20 Experience.

Jessica Biel and Silas Timberlake

The last two famous faces that could appear are not musicians.

Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, could easily appear onstage in the midst of the show with the couple’s son, two-year-old Silas Timberlake, by her side.

It would be a heartwarming moment to see one the famous family all together for JT’s big night and one that not everyone would expect.