Stone Temple Pilots Rocker Arrested: Dean DeLeo Charged With DUI, Domestic Violence Felony

Dean DeLeo, the guitarist for Stone Temple Pilots, was arrested on a DUI charge. In addition, Dean was charged with domestic violence against his wife, Jenn DeLeo. However, the Ventura County District Attorney informed TMZ that all domestic violence charges against Dean have been rejected.

The same report says that Dean was arrested for DUI sometime in October. The report says Dean left the house while drunk at the time Jenn called the police, informing them that her husband was driving under the influence of alcohol.

During Dean's booking, Jenn called the police a second time, alleging an altercation at home had occurred before Dean left. As mentioned, Dean was initially charged with felony domestic violence, but those charges were later dropped.

As a result of the allegation of domestic violence, Jenn was granted an emergency protection order against Dean. According to authorities, Dean violated the order just under two weeks later and turned himself in to police over the matter. Dean has since been released from custody.

Since then, Jenn has filed for divorce from Dean. She also filed for divorce in 2018 over Dean's alleged drinking and abusive behavior, but the couple remained together at the time.

Following the charges, Dean released a statement saying, "I look forward to having my voice heard at the appropriate time and place to address these allegations."

Dean recently spoke to Classic Rock about making the Stone Temple Pilots' second record, Purple. In response to a question about tension in the band at the time, DeLeo said, "Well, diamonds are made under pressure!"

Looking back at the group, he stated that you are only as good as the people around you. "What everybody brought into the band was immeasurable," he explained. "Like Robert [DeLeo, guitarist] bringing in the melody and music to Interstate Love Song, and what Eric [Kretz, drummer] brings into the band, Eric is extremely musical. He's probably the most musical cat in the band and plays piano, guitar, bass, drums for us, and on and on and on. His drumming really reflects that he's a very musical drummer. And I can't say enough about Scott. I can't say enough. The cat was so brilliant on every level, lyrically, melodically, even when we were out playing live, it was just so extraordinary to be on stage together."