‘Still in Shock That He’s Gone’: Baroness Alum Allen Blickle Dead at 42

Drummer Allen Blickle has died. He was 42.

He was best known for being the original drummer of the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band Baroness. His death was announced in early September by his friend Laura Pleasants, and then confirmed on the official Instagram page of Baroness. No cause of death has been announced.

“It breaks my heart to have to share the news that my dear friend, creative partner and former bandmate Allen Blickle passed away a few days ago,” a post on Baroness’ Instagram page reads. “I’m still in shock that he’s gone. We ask for understanding as his family and this band process his passing and grieve his loss. Allen, I love you and miss you. I treasure every moment we shared.”

Blickle was one of the band’s founding members in 2003, with frontman John Baizley, guitarist Tim Loose, and bassist Summer Welch. The band’s song “Shock Me” was later nominated at the Grammys in 2017 for Best Metal Performance.

In recent years, Blickle had mostly changed careers to become a composer and sound designer for TV and movies.

In an Instagram post, Pleasants posted a tribute to her friend.

“Dear Allen… I am just gutted, dude. We all thought you had this thing beat. F—, we were supposed to hang out when i got back from tour I feel so lucky to have reconnected with you after moving to LA a few years ago,” she wrote. “Spending time w you out here, playing music, going to shows, hanging at a pool party, rocking the Hell out to FEAR… getting to know you on a deeper lever was a real privilege. You were a REAL one! So talented, so rad. Gone too soon my friend. I’m glad you are at peace and no longer in pain.”