Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.

Grimmett's death was also confirmed by his son, Russ, who wrote on Facebook alongside a series of photos of his father, "We can't begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked." Russ, the lead singer in the group Life of a Hero and the U.K. Bon Jovi tribute band Non Jovi, continued, "Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken." Grimmett's brother Mark also confirmed his passing "with great sadness and a very heavy heart." Mark remembered his brother as being "very talented," writing, "I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro."

At the time of his passing, Grimmett was the longest tenured member within Grim Reaper, according to Loud Wire. Grimmett joined the group in 1983, three years after the band formed in 1979, replacing Paul de Mercado on vocals. The band released its debut album, See You in Hell, in 1983 via RCA, the album reaching No 73 in the US Billboard album chart. Following the follow-up album Fear No Evil in 1985 and 1987's Rock You to Hell, the band split in 1988, with Grimmett going on to front U.K. thrash metal band Onslaught on their 1989 album In Search of Sanity. He also recorded four albums with Lionsheart in the 1990s and early 2000s before Grim Reaper reformed in 2006. In 2016, the band, now known as Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper, released their first new studio album in decades, Walking in the Shadows, with At the Gates following in 2019.

Although Grim Reaper toured South America earlier this year, the band was unable to make it stateside. In a note shared with fans, Grimmett shared that limited club slots prevented the band from coming to the U.S. Grimmett is survived by his wife and son as well as his parents.