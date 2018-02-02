Spice Girls Confirm They’re Getting Back Together

Following their reunion photo posted on Friday, the Spice Girls released a statement announcing that the group is indeed making a comeback.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the statement read. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Speculation that the 90s British pop band was getting back together heated up on Friday afternoon when Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) posed with Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie B), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) for an Instagram photo. This marked the first time the members of the group had been under the same roof in six years.

“Love my girls!!! So many kisses!! X Exciting X” Beckham wrote in the caption.

The five reunited at Halliwell’s house in London, meeting with their original manager Simon Fuller.

Both Beckham and Halliwell have released statements that the group will likely not do a full reunion due to their family commitments, given that Beckham has four children and Halliwell has two.

The British tabloid The Sun first speculated on the reunion, which reportedly could include a TV special, a compilation album, a televisied talent show or possibly working shows in China.

The band’s original run lasted from 1994-2000, with comebacks in 2007-08 and again in 2012. A full comeback had been pitched in the past but was usually (reportedly) shut down by Beckham.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion,” a source told The Sun. “As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.”

