Spice Girls Officially Announce Spice up Your Life Reunion Tour Without Victoria Beckham

If you Wannabe front row at a Spice Girls concert, your ’90s pop music dreams just might come true. The Spice Girls have officially announced their massive summer stadium tour — sans Victoria Beckham — after months, if not years, of teases and reassurances that one day it would happen.

On Monday, Dan Wootton of The Sun shared the first image of Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) reunited for their summer stadium tour. Beckham (Posh Spice) will reportedly not be joining them on tour.

“I am so excited – the Girls are back in town to Spice Up Your Life! This is the World Exclusive first picture of the reunited Spice Girls, just hours before they launch a massive summer stadium tour,” Wootton wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“It’s so exciting!” Bunton said on a U.K. radio show, before refusing to divulge any other details. “Everything will be announced just after 3:00 today,” she added.

Official dates and locations will be announced later Monday.

The reunion has been a long time coming; the Spice Girls first teased a reunion in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of their first hit, “Wannabe.” Since then, members of the famous girl group (mostly Mel B) have been reassuring fans that a reunion is happening.

In February, the entire group — even Beckham — and their former manager Simon Fuller met at Halliwell’s home, with Beckham even sharing a photo from the fun day. “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x,” she captioned a photo of the girls.

In September, everyone minus Beckham reunited via a FaceTime call, which Mel B documented with a screenshot on Instagram. In the screenshot, Halliwell, Mel B, Bunton and Mel C appeared to be hanging together. “Nothing like a spice girls face time,” Mel B captioned the post.

Previously, Mel B had teased a tour. “There is a reunion tour happening, now it’s going to be — I’m not supposed to say when — but it is happening,” she said on the U.K. show Loose Women.

She even told James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden that the Spice Girls are “100 percent” reuniting. But she hinted that Beckham would not be joining in on the ’90s fun.

“Well, we’ll see about that one,” she said. “[Beckham] may join us for a few.”

Fans aren’t the only ones who wish Beckham would join in on the fun. On Halloween, Mel B dressed up as Posh and held a sign that read, “No I am not going on tour.”

Her friend dressed up as Beckham’s husband, David Beckham, who held up a sign that read, “Please, please, please do it for the Spice fans.”

As for how the Spice Girls will manage without Beckham, that remains unclear. Actress Olivia Munn suggested on The Late Late Show in September that a different celebrity could fill in for Posh Spice every night while on tour. Mel B agreed that it could be a fun idea, nominating Munn to take a turn as well as Katy Perry.

Photo credit: Tim Roney / Contributor / Getty