Spice Girls Fans Furious Over ‘Awful’ Sound as Pop Stars Kick off Tour

The Spice Girls finally came together on stage to kick off their reunion tour, seven years after last performing together.

Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner kicked off their tour in from of 75,000 fans at Dublin’s Croke Park. While the special occasion was enjoyed by many fans of the bad, some fans took to social media after some technical difficulties.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

“Too bad you can’t hear a thing. The sound is awful,” one user wrote. Was perfect for Jess [Glynne] & is horrific now. Loads of people leaving.”

“Yes. The sound is horrific. Even now when the girls are just talking you can’t hear them properly,” another user wrote, as first reported by News.com.

Sorry @spicegirls but we cannot hear a thing sitting here in @CrokePark – sound is AWFUL!!!! pic.twitter.com/XD28tbidCX — Ms S Sherlock (@SherlockTeaches) May 24, 2019

Victoria Beckham was the only member not to participate in the tour as she focuses on her fashion label. However, she did share her support for her former bandmates on social media.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” she captioned a throwback photo of the group on tour back in the band’s glory days. She added the hashtag [Friendship Never Ends], referencing the song “Wannabe,” and tagged her former bandmates, PEOPLE reported.

“Thanks honey! We’ll miss you [friendship never ends],” Chisholm, 45, commented.

The British pop stars confirmed the rumors they would embark on a 2019 stadium tour in the United Kingdom back in November. The 13-date tour, which is currently slated to run only in the U.K., is the first time the group reunited since their performance during the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The band announced the big news in a video shared on the Spice Girls’ Twitter account.

“It’s time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can’t wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation,” Bunton said in a statement at the time.

Horner, who split from the band in 1998, also shared her joy to get back on the stage with her friends.

“I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome,” she shared in the announcement. “Hold tight it’s gonna be fun.”

When the tour was first announced, Beckham wished her friends good luck.

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” the 44-year-old mogul said in a statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”