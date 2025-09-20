Sold-Out Concert Postponed After Singer Comes Down With Appendicitis

One singer had to cancel a sold-out concert due to something out of his control.

Roots rock and roll musician Andrew Leahey took to his Instagram to reveal that he wound up getting appendicitis and had to postpone an upcoming concert.

“Went to Mexico City and came back with acute appendicitis!” he wrote alongside a photo of himself in the hospital. “Our sold-out show at Blue Bird Café needs to be postponed to 12/14, so I can recover from yesterday’s surgery! Love you guys! Also, should I keep this outfit?? It’s all about the socks.”

The Andrew Leahey & the Homestead frontman was set to do a full-band set at the famed Nashville music venue on Sunday ahead of his European tour. He was in Mexico City on Sept. 14 at Foro Del Tejedor, but it seems like he might have partied too hard. At the very least, those hoping to see him at Blue Bird will still be able to do so later this year. Leahey frequently does shows in Nashville as well, where he currently lives, so there will likely be many more opportunities to see him in the Music City in the future.

If anything, Leahey will be able to rest up before going out on the road. Andrew Leahey & the Homestead don’t have another concert until Oct. 28 in the UK, and then they will be touring across the pond through Nov. 19. Even though it’s disappointing for those hoping to see him at Blue Bird, the appendicitis really couldn’t have happened at a better time. And now the guitarist has a little bit of time to recover before the tour starts up.

Since Leahey is joking around after the surgery and his socks that he has to wear at the hospital, he seems to be recovering just fine. It’s a good thing that he doesn’t have another concert until tour starts, but he might want to take it a bit easy over the next few weeks regardless just to be safe. Leahey will be performing at the Blue Bird Café in Nashville on Dec. 14, and his next concert in the States after that, at least for now, will be in March in Miami at Outlaw Country Cruise 2026.