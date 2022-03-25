Snoop Dogg Confirms BTS Collaboration Is ‘Official Like a Referee With a Whistle’

Could Snoop Dogg be the next Western music artist to collaborate with K-pop giants BTS? While speaking to The A.V. Club on the red carpet for the premiere of his new reality competition alongside Kelly Clarkson, American Song Contest, the iconic rapper suggested that a song with the group is in the works.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” Snoop Dogg told The A.V. Club. He then appeared to go back on his statement, adding, “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

BTS voiced their appreciation of the entertainer from afar back in 2014, with a shoutout to his debut album Doggystyle in their track Hip Hop Phile. Snoop Dogg said that he believes they are the perfect match. “I make good music. They make good music,” he continued. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

The hip-hop star also hinted at a possible team-up in January during an appearance on the podcast Mogul Talk. He revealed that the group had initially contacted him. “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he remarked on the show. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that s–t.”

Snoop went on to say that he wasn’t familiar with BTS at first and had to recruit his nephew to teach him about the boy band. “[He] showed me five m– who look like the Asian New Edition,” he recalled. “I said okay.”

Snoop Dogg is something of a familiar face in the K-pop industry, having worked with some of its biggest artists. He previously performed with former girl group 2NE1 at his first concert in South Korea in 2013, saying later, “2NE1, I love you. It was an honor to have performed with you girls.” Snoop then featured on Psy’s song Hangover in 2014, and girl group Girls Generation’s English single The Boys in 2012.

Snoop also collaborated with K-pop boy groups MONSTA X, unveiling the song How We Do for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run soundtrack in November 2020.