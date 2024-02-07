Smash Mouth Manager Blasts Steve Harwell's Grammys 'In Memoriam' Snub

Late Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell was left out of the Grammys' "In Memoriam" segment, and now the band's manager has publicly blasted the Recording Academy over the snub. TMZ reports that Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes spoke out on behalf of Harwell's family, saying that all of Harwell's loved ones are "hurt" over the situation. Harwell passed away in 2023, following liver failure.

Hayes reportedly went on to say that "it didn't surprise him because the Recording Academy never acknowledged Steve when he was alive so why would they honor him when he passed?" TMZ added that Hayes took a further jab at the Grammy Awards, "asking who even bothered to watch the Grammys anymore and expressing his belief the award ceremony hadn't been good in more than 20 years." Notably, Smash Mouth was nominated for a Grammy in 2000 — for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, for their song "All Star" — but they did not win.

Harwell performed with Smash Mouth for more than 25 years, serving as the band's singer on tracks such as "Walkin' on the Sun," "All Star," and their hit cover of The Monkees tune "I'm A Believer" on the Shrek movie soundtrack. He remained with the band until 2021 before leaving due to health issues and being replaced by Zach Goode.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 Hayes confirmed the singer's death in a statement to USA TODAY. "Steve Harwell passed away this morning Sept. 4, 2023 at his home in Boise, Idaho," Hayes said in the statement. "He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably."