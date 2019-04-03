Slipknot’s Chris Fehn Sues Bandmates Over Business Dispute

Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn is suing his bandmates over a business dispute, and his role in the band is now unclear.

According to the Des Moines Register, 46-year-old Fehn (also known by his Slipknot stage nickname “3”) claims that other members of the band created business ventures using the bands brand and left him out of the financial residuals.

He believes that he is owed a cut of the profit from the alleged multiple business, so he is suing all six of them, as well as Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor, percussionist Michael Shawn “Clown” Crahan, and the band’s manager, Robert Shore.

“He thought everyone was being treated equally,” One of Fehn’s attorneys, Joseph Dunne of New York, told the Des Moines Register. “My client really is just hoping to figure out a way to work this out with the people he’s worked side by side with for the last 20 years.”

Following news of the lawsuit, Taylor tweeted out, “You’re gonna read a lot of (expletive) today. This is all I’ll say. JUST YOU WAIT TIL THE TRUTH COMES OUT. Long Live The Knot.”

Not long afterwards, it was announced that Fehn was no longer a member of the band.

“Slipknot’s focus is on making album No. 6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot,” a joint statement from the remaining members read.

“We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life. Long Live The Knot,” the statement concluded.

However, the Des Moines Register states that Dunne told them that Fehn is still a member of Slipknot and that if it was up to him he would remain in the band.

Interestingly, Cranhan’s daughter Alexandria Crahan-Conway allegedly posted a comment on the official Slipknot Instagram page, wherein she cited what she believes to be the reason for the sudden controversy.

“I’m so f—ing tired of y’all. Everything I see on Instagram and reddit is [fans] b—ing about Chris. Guess what- he’s an addict. I’ve known him since I was little, and I love him. He’s like an uncle,” the comment stated, as reported by Alternative Nation.

“But seriously, after Paul died, no one wanted that to happen again,” she added, referring to late Slipknot bassest Paul Gray who died of a drug overdose in 2010. “Chris can’t get his s— together. He’s using the lawsuit as an excuse to make himself look bether. I’d rather he be kicked out and get his s— together rather than die. So many of y’all are ignorant.”

At this time, there has been no official comment from Fehn or the band regarding the drug use allegations.

Photo Credit: Ullstein Bild / Getty Images