10 Singers and Rockstars Affected by California Wildfires

With the California wildfires tearing through Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, hundreds of thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate and many have lost their homes. In Northern California, at least 29 are dead from the raging Camp Fire, which is the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history and one of the deadliest.

Because areas like Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura in Southern California have been ravaged by the Woolsey Fire, many singers and rockers have evacuated and even lost their homes to the flames. Continue on to see who in the music business has lost their home, and click here to see a list of all celebrities affected by the wildfires. To learn how to help the victims of the fires, click here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Miley Cyrus

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Miley Cyrus took to social media Sunday night to reveal that her home was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, although she wrote that she was thankful that her fiancé Liam Hemsworth and their pets were able to safely evacuate. “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she tweeted.

“I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies,” she wrote. “I love you more than ever , Miley.”

Neil Young

In a statement on his Neil Young Archives site, Neil Young revealed that he lost his home in the wildfire. He also discussed climate change and criticized President Donald Trump’s reaction to the wildfires. “Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another,” the “Heart of Gold” singer wrote.

“California is vulnerable—not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think,” Young said, referencing Trump’s tweet that blamed California’s “gross mismanagement” for the fires. “California is vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it.”

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary lost their Malibu home to the fire, with Geary sharing a photo of the damage to social media on Saturday.

“Our house is gone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. The photo showed their long driveway still lined with pine trees and fences, but with a fallen powerline lying across it. Beyond the front gate, which was still standing, was nothing but rubble.

Limp Bizkit — Fred Durst and Wes Borland

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend that his house burned down in the fire. He made the announcement with a sense of humor, crudely Photoshopping an image of his head on Steve Martin’s body in The Jerk.

“When you wake up and your house has burned down, but you were able to salvage your chair and thermos and paddleball,” he captioned the image.

Durst’s bandmate, guitarist Wes Borland, wrote that he lost music equipment in a house that burned, but it’s unclear if it was his house or someone else’s, perhaps Durst’s.

“My pedalboard, 2 guitars, 2 amps, a 2×12 cabinet, several others pedals and misc equipment were inside this house,” he captioned a video of a house on fire.

Liam Payne

My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks. I think I’m about to lose my house and its memories ?even worse tragically people have died thoughts and prayers with everyone it’s been a tough day let’s hope it gets better ?? — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 10, 2018

One Direction alum Liam Payne tweeted Saturday that he was “about to lose” his house in the fires.

“My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks,” he wrote. “I think I’ma bout to lose my house and its memories. Even worse, tragically people have died.”

“Thoughts and prayers with everyone,” the 25-year-old added. “It’s been a tough day. Let’s hope it gets better.”

Adam Jones

Tool guitarist Adam Jones wrote that he and his family evacuated and that their home may not still be standing when they return.

“Thank you for all the concern love and support,” Jones wrote beneath a widely-shared photograph of smoke lingering along the coast. “This is crazy & heartbreaking. God bless all those affected by these horrific wildfires. I hope our home survives. If not – it’s just “stuff” and I have my best friend Korin & our 2boys safe & sound.”

Lady Gaga

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

Lady Gaga was forced to evacuate her home as well. The Joanne songstress wrote that she was not sure if her home would burn.

“I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones,” she wrote. “I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You.”

Flea

Red Hot Chili Peppers founder Flea wrote that his house was saved by his neighbor who helped put out fires around it after Flea evacuated.

“The Los Angeles air is thick with smoke, ash, and ember and the danger has not passed. My house might have burned down down last night were it not for my friend Eric … who defied the evacuation orders and stayed up all through the night armed with his wits and a garden hose, and put out all the little fires at my house and my neighbors, saving our asses,” Flea wrote.

“He is a brave and beautiful, a selfless and kind man. So I was able to go be silly with my kids today and go get our nails painted funny colors, without bearing the heavy weariness of having lost all my stuff,” he said. “We are not out of the woods yet, but with people like eric around we are gonna be ok. Times like these we have to do everything we can to help each other, listen to each other, step up for our neighbors. Empathy is everything, our greatest trait.”

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson revealed that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, and their two children had evacuated from their home.

“Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires. We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home,” she captioned a set of photos showing the smoke and orange-tinted sky around their home on Saturday. “Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far.”