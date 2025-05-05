Singer-Songwriter’s Tour Canceled After Recent Concussion Scare

Fans hoping to catch Julien Baker on the road will have to wait for her next tour.

Ahead of her show at Stable Hall in San Antonio, Texas, and following a string of cancellations in recent weeks due to medical reasons, the singer announced Sunday that she canceled the remainder of her Send A Prayer My Way joint tour with TORRES.

“Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ Tour has been canceled,” a statement shared to both musicians’ Instagram pages read. “This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding.”

Photo Credit: Griffin Lotz/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

Baker, 29, and Torres (real name Mackenzie Ruth Scott), 34, kicked off the spring leg of their Send A Prayer My Way tour on April 23 in Richmond, Virginia following the April 18 release of their collaborative country LP of the same name, featuring songs like “Sylvia” and “Sugar in the Tank.” They were scheduled to perform in cities across the U.S., including in Asheville, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; and Greenfield, Massachusetts; before wrapping the tour in May.

Neither Baker, who is also a member of the trio boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, nor Torres offered further details about the reason for the tour cancellation. However, the announcement came after they previously canceled a March 27 speaking engagement and performance at Ohio University and their headlining performance at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival after “one of our key members sustained a concussion and will need to take the next few weeks to recover.” An additional performance at Iowa’s Mission Creek Festival was also canceled “due to an to an unforeseen medical situation.”

Currently, the country duo’s website lists an appearance at Massachusetts’ Green River Festival on June 20 as their next scheduled performance. Additional shows at Highmount, New York’s Mountain Jam and Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Summerfest, among others, are also on the schedule. It’s unclear if those shows will be impacted. The pair said refunds will be offered to ticketholders of their Send A Prayer My Way tour.