Singer Dies After 'Short Illness': The Selecter Confirms Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson's Passing

Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson, singer for English ska band The Selecter, has passed away. He was 79. In a social media post, Hendrickson's bandmates confirmed his death, which came after a short illness.

"We are devastated to confirm that Selecter frontman Arthur GAPS Hendrickson has died after a short illness," the band wrote in a message shared to Facebook. "The world has lost a 2-Tone original, a talented musician and an absolute gentleman. We have lost our beloved friend and bandmate. RIP Gaps."

On Hendrickson's personal Facebook page, his family issued a statement as well, saying that they "are saddened to announce the passing of our dearly beloved 'Gappa.' He passed away in the early hours of Tuesday 11th June in Coventry, the city where he came to fame as frontman for the 2-Tone group The Selecter."

"Gappa was actively performing with the group until he was diagnosed with cancer last year," the statement continued. "Even then, he fought his way back from ill-health to join Jools Holland's R & B Orchestra as a guest artist for their Autumn/Winter Tour 2023."

"Gaps was known the world over for singing the title track on The Selecter's debut album Too Much Pressure, he brought a captivating angst and frustration to the track as he described the trials and tribulations of daily life for the working man," the statement added. "He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course."

Hendrickson co-founded The Selecter alongside Pauline Black on lead vocals, Neol Davies and Compton Amanor on guitar, Desmond Brown on Hammond organ, Charley 'Aitch' Bembridge on drums, and Charley Anderson on bass. The band first formed in Coventry, England in the late 1970s.

With Hendrickson on lead vocals, the band made a big splash with songs like "On My Radio" and "Too Much Pressure." After two albums — Too Much Pressure (1980) and Celebrate the Bullet (1981) — the band split up. They later reunited in the 1990s and then again in the 2000s.