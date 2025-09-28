Singer Dead After Fall From Balcony: Police Investigation Launched Into Güllü’s Death

The sudden death of an internationally known vocalist has sparked sadness and questions about her demise.

Güllü died on Friday, according to journalist Hakan Kanburoğlu. CNN Türk corroborates, also citing public comments from her son.

The 51-year-old singer, whose real name was Gül Tut, fell from the balcony of her residence, said to be on the 6th story, in Çınarcık, Yalova, Turkey. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the manner of death, Cumhuriyet reports. Her current cause of death is presently listed only as “fall from a height.” Authorities described her activities before her death as simply “having fun with her daughter and her daughter’s friend.”

Home security footage showing Güllü inside the residence just before the fall has also been released, per Sözcü. The daughter and friend, whose names were not published in media reports, can later be heard in the footage reacting to the sounds of the apparent fall.

Güllü’s son, Tuğberk Yağız, denied suicide was the manner of death, characterizing the fall as a “tragic accident” in a social media post.

A funeral was held at the Sultan Ahmet I Mosque in Tuzla on Saturday, DHA reports. The artist was said to be buried at Tuzla Cemetery afterward.

The music community in Turkey is mourning Güllü’s sudden passing. Per DHA, Kıraç honored her during one of his weekend concerts, saying, “I pray for Güllü, who passed away yesterday, to rest her soul. I truly remember her when she first appeared; she was so lovable. She sang Romani music with true grace. May God have mercy on her, and my condolences to her loved ones.”