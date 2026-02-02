Sharon Osbourne Makes Emotional Grammys Appearance in Wake of Ozzy’s Death

Sharon Osbourne grew emotional on stage at the pre-telecast of the 68th Grammy Awards while accepting an award on her late husband Ozzy Osbourne’s behalf. She accompanied Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello and Adam Wakeman as they took home the award for Best Rock Performance for their rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.”

The performance awarded was for a show they did at the Back to the Beginning concert, which took place last July, just weeks before Ozzy Osbourne’s death at the age of 76. Ozzy died due to cardiac arrest resulting from an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yungblud viewed Ozzy as a friend and mentor. He embraced a tearful Sharon onstage before accepting the Grammy.

“To grow up loving an idol that helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something that I’m truly grateful for,” Yungblud began. “But then to get to know them and form a relationship with them, honor them at their final show and receive this because of it, is something that I and I think we’re all finding so strange to comprehend. We f—ing love you Ozzy!”

He thanked the legendary rocker’s family while also noting that the “Changes” performance featured “six generations of rock musicians (who) came together in the name of our genre, in the name of Sabbath and in the name of Ozzy Osbourne.”

He continued: “I deeply love this genre, it’s all I’ve ever known, we want to dedicate this and I want to dedicate this to everyone in the guitar shop I grew up in and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream,” while adding, “Rock music’s f—ing coming back, watch out pop music, we’re gonna f—ing get you! The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne, you asked me if there’s anything you could do for me. I answered the music was enough and I can safely say on behalf of all of us that still stands now and it will do forever. You’ll be with me every time I’m nervous and on stage at every show. God bless rock music and god bless f—ing Ozzy Osbourne.”

Sharon and Ozzy’s romance was like something out of a rock and roll film. The couple were married on July 4, 1982, in Hawaii. They had three children: Kelly, Jack, and Aimee, and chronicled their crazy family life in an MTV reality series that put the network back on the map. Despite numerous breakups, they stood the test of time.