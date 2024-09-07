Sha Na Na Singer Scott Simon Dead at 75

The classic band's pianist also wrote one of the more iconic songs in 'Grease.'

"Screamin' Scott" Simon, best known as the piano player from doo-wop rock and roll revival band Sha Na Na, has died. He was 75. According to Deadline, Simon's daughter confirmed the passing and revealed he had been battling sinus cancer.

The musician was with the group beginning in 1970 and remained with the group until 2022, replacing founding member Joe Witkin. The band is best known for their performances opening for the Grateful Dead, Mothers of Invention and the Kinks. Before Simon joined the group, they made waves with their performance at Woodstock.

Simon joined the group a year after it was founded and remained one of the only original members of the group when it disbanded in 2022. Original members Donny York and Jocko Marcellino were the other to remain.

The group was a major part of the nostalgia for the '50s and 60's that grew in the mid-70s and helped along with projects like American Graffiti, Happy Days, and Grease. The band appeared in the latter, portraying Johnny Casino and the Gamblers, with Simon and Louis St. Louis co-writing the ballad "Sandy" for the film.

Simon remained the band's keyboardist for his tenure, and also grew to be the managing partner for the group. He also appeared in all 96 episodes of the Sha Na Na variety show.

He is survived by his wife Deborah, daughters Nina and Morgan, stepson Nick Richetta and two granddaughters Rocket Simon and Naomi Richetta. Rest in peace.