Selena Gomez Shocks Fans in Disturbing Nude Video Involving Butcher Knives and Rituals

Selena Gomez fans were horrified by a nightmarish short film starring the singer and featuring finger-faced monsters, floating faces and creepy eyeballs that made its way to the internet Wednesday.

Director Petra Collins shared the surreal visual media project in the form of a horrifying short film on Instagram that made fans wonder if Gomez’s next TV project after 13 Reasons Why would be with American Horror Story. The first clip from the project, which is titled A Love Story, shows Gomez completely naked in a bathtub filled with eerie green water and discovering part of a prosthetic face.

As she sings to herself in the tub, she finds the face, picks it up and puts it on top of her own. The sound of dripping water can be heard in the background over an uncomfortable silence as she stares at the face and puts it on other parts of her body.

Collins, who worked with Gomez on the music videos for the singles “Bad Liar” and “Fetish,” shared other snapshots and clips on Instagram from the shower scene, as well as sneak peeks on her Instagram Story. Among the creepy images in the sneak peeks were Gomez surrounded by a slew of birthday cakes as she scraped icing off her leg with a large chef’s knife.

There’s also a dramatically lit screenshot of the singer, wet from her bath, holding a human eyeball in her mouth.

Later, we see Gomez sitting on the floor with her head in the lap of a finger-faced creature that seems to be stroking her hair.

Fans were freaked out over the video, with many calling it “creepy” or “weird AF.” But while some shielded their eyes from the images (“Definitely not for me, too creepy,” wrote one fan), others reveled in Gomez’s new vibe.

“I just love this so much,” one fan said.

“I am obsessing!! Please make more,” wrote another.

“I have chills, this is so good,” someone said.

The project will be released on IGTV, Instagram’s new long-form video platform that allows users to watch videos longer than the current 60-second limit allows, as it is rolled out over the next few weeks.

Fans will notice artistic similarities between the short film excerpts and the music video for “Fetish,” in which Gomez appears to have somewhat of a meltdown in a suburban home. In the music video, she also ties her tongue, bites into glass and hosts a candlelit dinner for one.

Gomez opened up about working with Collins, who is also her close friend, in an interview with Dazed last summer.

“People don’t know but my personal life ties into the work we do together because [she] knows things about my life that nobody knows and I know a lot about [her] life that nobody knows,” Gomez explained. “It comes out, somehow.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @petrafcollins