Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Just Suffered a Big Legal Loss in Trial

The case against disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in its fifth week. After his legal team had requested a second mistrial in the case, he’s probably disappointed it was shot down once again.

On Tuesday, June 10, the judge said the defense’s arguments for a mistrial were not convincing. The judge added that it was “not fodder for a mistrial” but rather the “adversarial process at work.”

PEOPLE reports the defense alleged in the letter that “the government presented testimony that it knew or should have known was materially false. Per testimony from witness Bryana Bonogolan, the Bad Boy Records founder dangled her from the balcony of his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s apartment in September 2016.”

“Accordingly, to avoid an unfair conviction in this case the Court should grant a mistrial,” the defense argued. Diddy’s legal team claimed that testimony from Ventura, 38, about seeing Diddy dangle Bongolan differed from text messages shown that detail otherwise.

“The incident, as alleged, is disturbing and powerful evidence, and the government has used it to depict Mr. Combs in an extremely negative light, as an angry and dangerous man who terrified Ms. Ventura and her friends,” the defense team continued, while also stating that Ventura’s account of the incident is “demonstrably false.”

The past four days of testimony have surrounded a witness known as “Jane.” Internet sleuths believe the witness is Daphne Joy, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend who also shares a child with his rival, 50 Cent. Joy and Diddy were in a four-year relationship.

She testified he coerced her into freak-offs, as he did with Ventura, and she did so to keep him happy and because he brought her a home that he was paying for. 50 Cent has trolled Joy online amid the alleged testimony.