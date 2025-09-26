Scammer Convicted in Brazen Attempt to Steal Graceland

A Missouri woman will spend more than four years in prison in a shocking attempt to steal Graceland from the family of Elvis Presley. NBC News reports Lisa Jeanine Findley, 54, was accused of posing as a fraudulent investor claiming rights to the historic landmark.

Graceland attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year. Presley himself lived at the Memphis estate until his death in 1977.

His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, turned the home into a museum and historic landmark instead of selling it to pay off loads of debts. Graceland officially opened to the public in 1982.

Posing as someone named Kurt Naussany, an executive for a fake company, Findley began emailing lawyers for Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, who became the sole trustee and owner of Graceland following the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. The scheme began in July 2023.

Under the alias of Naussany, Findley demanded payment on a $3.8 million loan she said Lisa Marie Presley had taken out in 2018, putting up Graceland as collateral. The fake company, Naussany Investments, filed papers asserting its rights to the home, which it planned to unload in a foreclosure sale. All of this was false.

The documents in the alleged loan were forged, including all signatures. Despite this, the case continued through May 2024. At the time, Keough sued to stop the foreclosure, saying it was a scam. A judge shut it down.

Simultaneously, NBC News and other media organizations received emails from someone posing as the alleged company from Findler’s, claiming they were actually West African identity thieves. NBC News began its own investigation, which ultimately led to Findley, a grandmother with a decades-long history of romance rip-offs, forged checks, and bank fraud.

Findley moved to southwest Missouri from Oklahoma a brief time before she began her Graceland scam. When an NBC News reporter confronted Findley at her home in the summer of 2024, she claimed she was not involved in the scam and that someone had stolen her identity.

Following NBC News’ investigation, Findley was arrested on charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Graceland case. In February 2025, she agreed to a plea deal.