Sam Salter, '90s R&B Singer, Dead at 46

The music industry is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Sunday, The Grio reported that R&B singer Sam Salter passed away. He was 46. At the moment, Salter's family has not released a cause of death.

The social media account You Know I Got Soul was the first to report Salter's death. They wrote that the news was confirmed by members of the singer's family via social media posts. The account shared, “We are saddened to share the news that R&B singer Sam Salter recently passed away at age 46. Confirmed in posts by his family. A special and often overlooked talent gone too soon.”

Sad to learn of the passing of one of the underrated musicians, Sam Salter at age 46. This album was amazing and this particular track is one of my personal favorites and reminds of the days of the Tbose By Starlight on Metro Fm with @tboseZA . Rest In Peace Sam Salter 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/0mkg3vPaiD — Fusi Nkoala (@Iam_Fusi) August 29, 2021

Salter was born in 1975 in Los Angeles. According to The Grio, his passion for music developed at a young age, as he got his start by singing at the Faithful Church of God in Christ. He also accomplished a big goal when he was in high school when he won the talent show during his senior year and nabbed $30. The accomplishment helped encourage him to pursue a music career. Salter reportedly got his official start in the business shortly after he graduated high school.

In 1997, famed producer L.A. Reid signed him to his Atlanta, Georgia-based label LaFace Records. During an interview with Billboard, the singer reflected on the opportunity and spoke about what it was like to work with producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds at the label. “They are very sincere in what they do,” Salter told Billboard about his two musical influences — Edmonds and Stevie Wonder. “They put their all into every song. And I’m a fan of longevity. They’ve been able to sustain it, [and] that’s what I want to do.” Salter would go on to release his debut album, It's On Tonight, in 1997. The album contained hits such as "After 12 Before 6," which landed at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100. While Salter enjoyed some success with his album, it would, unfortunately, be the only one that he released during the course of his life.

Salter recorded two other albums, Little Black Book and Strictly 4 the Bedroom. However, neither of the albums was officially released. According to Soultracks, Salter's Little Black Book contained the first version of the track "The Color of Love." The song would go on to become a hit for Boyz II Men when it was released in 2002.