Sabrina Carpenter Concert Targeted With 'Credible' Bomb Threat

Sabrina Carpenter was forced to cancel her concert at Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon Monday due to a "credible threat." The "Nonsense" singer, 23, was originally scheduled to perform at the Crystal Ballroom, but changed the venue to Keller Auditorium to make room for more attendees, with AEG Presents, the show's promoter, and Carpenter's team sending fans home just minutes before Carpenter was set to take the stage due to a bomb threat, Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Bureau confirmed to Rolling Stone.

According to Shephard, "employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue." Although Crystal Ballroom received the threat, the show at Keller Auditorium was canceled ""out of an abundance of caution" due to the "credible threat," AEG Presents confirmed. Portland police conducted extra patrols around both venues due to the threat, with Shephard confirming, "nothing blew up."

"While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organizers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off," a representative for AEG Presents told Rolling Stone. "Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely."

According to fans who had tickets for the Monday night show, fans were still able to attend Carpenter's VIP soundcheck and watch Carpenter's opener Spill Tab perform. However, fans were asked to leave the venue before Carpenter took the stage for the main show. The singer shared in a statement to social media, "Portland, I can't tell you how much this breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight. Please take care of yourselves and return home safely! i am so sorry. i love you very much."

The singer is currently on tour in support of her 2022 album Emails I Can't Send. The tour kicked off at Hard Rock Live Seminole in Hollywood, Florida on March 16, with the 40-show run also including stops in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities across the U.S. Fans with tickets to Monday night's show will be refunded, and the Portland concert will be rescheduled for a later date. AEG Presents confirmed that Carpenter is set to continue on with her tour as scheduled.