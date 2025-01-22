Longtime Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O’Connell has announced his departure from the band. In a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the musician told fans that he was stepping away from the Long Island-based emo group after 24 years behind the kit due to “creative differences.”

“After nearly 25 years as the drummer of Taking Back Sunday, I want to confirm that I am no longer with the band,” O’Connell, 43, began the post. “It’s taken me some time to address this. Thank you for your patience as I’ve reflected on how to share my story.”

The drummer – whose departure was first revealed by the group’s former guitarist Eddie Reyes on the Caught on the Mike… podcast in November – went on to thank his fans for their “love and support… You’ve been the heartbeat of TBS, and a huge part of my life for nearly a quarter of a century. I owe it all to you.”

“My departure wasn’t an easy decision, and it wasn’t entirely my own,” he continued. “Over the past few years, I’ve focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety. Unfortunately, during this time, I didn’t always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together.”

O’Connell announced his departure from Taking Back Sunday just weeks after the Dec. 31 release of his first piece of solo music, the song “Brain Dead.” The musician told his followers that he plans to continue as a solo artis and release more music in the future.

“I’m excited to share that I’ll be releasing new music soon-both as a solo artist and with some old friends,” he shared. “I’ve poured my heart into this project, and I can’t wait to share it with you. This is a new chapter for me-one of passion, creativity, and hope. I hope you’ll join me on this journey as we continue to be a part of each other’s stories.”

“That said, I’m grateful for the incredible memories with each of my bandmates-and all of you, as well as all the opportunities along the way,” he continued. “I’m choosing to focus on the good as l move into this next chapter. Thank you again for everything. I’m proud of what we built together, and I’m even more excited about what lies ahead.”

Taking Back Sunday has not addressed O’Connell’s departure at this time.

With O’Connell’s departure, Taking Back Sunday’s current lineup only features three members from the original lineup: lead vocalist Adam Lazzara, guitarist/vocalist John Nolan, and bassist Shaun Cooper. The group formed in 1999 and has undergone a number of lineups changes in the years since. O’Connell joined the group in 2001 following the exit of founding drummer Steven DeJoseph. That same year, founding vocalist Antonio Longo was replaced by Adam Lazzara.

Taking Back Sunday is set to kick off a North American Tour this summer with Coheed and Cambria. It’s unclear who will replace O’Connell on drums.