As I Lay Dying has seemingly imploded. Multiple members of the California metalcore band have quit over the past few days, leaving the future of the band uncertain.

It all began on Oct. 18, when bassist Ryan Neff — who also plays in metalcore stalwarts Miss May I — announced on Instagram he had exited the band, a decision that he felt was the “right step for my personal and professional journey.” A few days later, Lambgoat reported that As I Lay Dying tour manager Alex Kendrick was “no longer” working with the band, and that their scheduled European tour was being canceled.

A short time after Kenrick’s exit was announced, drummer Nick Pierce and guitarist Ken Susi — both previously with New England metalcore masters Unearth — revealed they too had left As I Lay Dying. “As of now, I am no longer playing drums for As I Lay Dying,” Pierce wrote in a statement. “This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity.”

Susi released a statement as well, saying in part: “Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it’s now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band.”

Leaving just founding member Tim Lambesis (vocals) and guitarist Phil Sgrosso, the latter also issued a statement. While not announcing he’d exited, Sgrosso’s message was somewhat cryptic. “I will be making a personal statement shortly on where I stand in the AILD situation,” Sgrosso, who also plays for Saosin, wrote in a post on Instagram. “There is a lot more of the bureaucracy/business that I am navigating at the moment but I will share more with you once a clear path of moving forward presents itself.”

At this time, As I Lay Dying has not issued a comment on the bandmember exits or canceled tour, but Lambesis’ wife, Dany Lambesis, did issue a statement denying rumors that the mass exodus was due to her husband physically abusing her, saying “that these allegations are completely false.”

As I Lay Dying has been a controversial band for some time now, as they previously went on an indefinite hiatus after Lambesis went to jail in 2014 for attempting to hire an undercover police officer to kill his now ex-wife. All the members of the band’s longtime lineup returned in 2018, after Lambesis had been released from prison, but everyone except Lambesis and Sgrosso left again between 2020 and 2022.