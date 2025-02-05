Rock Star Bruce Howe Dead at 77

Rock veteran Bruce Howe, who played bass in the pioneering Aussie rock band Fraternity alongside AC/DC star Bon Scott and Jimmy Barnes, has died. Howe passed away in Semaphore, South Australia on Wednesday, Jan. 29 “following a prolonged struggle with health issues,” his former bandmates confirmed in a social media tribute. In a separate social media post, Barnes said Howe passed away from cancer. He was 77.

The Port Adelaide-raised Howe was a founding member of Fraternity alongside Mick Jurd (guitar), John Bisset (keyboards, lead vocals, backing vocals), and Tony Buettel (drums). The group formed in 1970 after their former band Levi Smith’s Clefs split, per his bio. The group underwent several lineups throughout its five-year run, with Scott joining as lead vocalist in 1971 before Barnes joined a few years later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fraternity released their debut single, “Why Did It Have to Be Me” in 1970 and went on to score two No. 1 singles in Australia the following year – “Seasons of Change” and “If You Got It.” The group released two studio albums – Livestock and Flaming Galah – before disbanding in 1975, having left an indelible mark on the Australian rock scene.

Following Fraternity’s split, Barnes, who got his start playing bass in the high school band The Fugitives, went on to join Barnes’ solo band, playing on to the albums Bodyswerve and For The Working Class Man. He contributed to Barnes’ songs including “No Second Prize,” “Daylight,” “I’d Die To Be With You Tonight,” and “Working Class Man,” and also accompanied Barnes on tour.

“I needed players I felt safe with – players who, like the guys in Cold Chisel, had been around…I approached the most influential musician in my life besides Don Walker, Bruce Howe,” Barnes said, adding that Howe “had a style like no one else I’ve worked with… Bruce only played upstrokes on his bass, so his sound was very aggressive. He was tough and demanding but he encouraged me to drag out more of myself. I can’t thank Bruce enough for working with me after I left Cold Chisel. He was the one musician I needed around me at that crucial time in my life.”

Paying tribute to Howe on Instagram, Barnes said he “was the first person I rang when I went solo. He played bass with my band and helped guide me through the early years of my career. He will be sadly missed. RIP Bruce. You were the most ferocious bass player I’ve ever heard.”

Music promoter Victor Marshall remembered Howe for having “played a crucial role in guiding some of the nation’s most renowned rock front men.”

Howe retired from the music industry several years ago due to health issues. He is survived by his son, JJ, as well as his grandchildren Jack and Jasmin.