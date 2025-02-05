Rock Singer Disbands His Band After Two Members’ ‘Behaviors’: Read Chase Lawrence of COIN’s Statement

An indie success story has come to an abrupt end. Chase Lawrence, lead singer of COIN, announced the dissolution of the Nashville-formed band following undisclosed allegations against two members. The announcement, posted on social media Jan. 28, marks the conclusion of the group’s 13-year run.

In a candid statement, Lawrence revealed sequential departures that led to the band’s end. “I have recently become aware of revelations around my bandmates and want to share some thoughts directly with all of you,” he wrote. “I believe in accountability and doing what’s right. Three months ago, I made the decision to move forward without my drummer, and yesterday, I parted ways with my guitarist. Their behaviors directly conflict with my values, and I am devastated for anyone who has been affected by these actions.”

The split follows drummer Ryan Winnen’s earlier hiatus announcement to “focus on personal matters” and a subsequent separation from guitarist Joe Memmel. While specific allegations remain private, Lawrence emphasized that “creating a space for love and joy through music” had always been his goal, but that mission had been “compromised by the actions of others.”

Attentive fans had noticed warning signs in the weeks leading up to the announcement, pointing to decreased social media interactions between members and a shift in the band’s dynamic during interviews. “They have this soft boy image and I feel sick to my stomach about this,” one fan wrote on Reddit, while another noted, “I’m just as confused as you are [about] what even happened.”

The announcement affects more than just the band’s future recordings. Their upcoming tour, scheduled to begin Feb. 2 in Denver, has been canceled, with performances at notable venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and Oakland’s Fox Theatre, now scrapped. Lawrence confirmed that “refunds for the upcoming tour are available at the point of purchase.”

COIN’s legacy includes five albums and a substantial streaming presence, with more than two million monthly Spotify listeners. Their most recent release, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, arrived in 2024. The band, which formed in Nashville in 2012, had built a dedicated following in the indie-pop scene.

Lawrence attempted to soften the blow for fans by suggesting his musical journey isn’t over. “There’s a lot to figure out about the future, but I know I’m not done making music yet,” he assured followers. He also expressed gratitude for fan support while apologizing “for the disappointment this may bring,” noting that he owed it to supporters “to be honest and decisive in addressing this situation.” He concluded his message with, “Thank you for everything. With love, Chase.”

Neither Memmel nor Winnen have publicly addressed their departures or the unspecified allegations. The situation leaves fans grappling with unanswered questions while demonstrating strong support for Lawrence on social media, as many rushed to his personal Instagram account to reassure him that “he did the best he could.”