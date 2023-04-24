Rock Legend Reveals He's in 'Overwhelming' Pain

W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless is opening up about his health. After fans attending shows on the band's current European tour raised concerns about the musician's wellbeing, Lawless, in a post shared to the band's official website, revealed that he has been experiencing "overwhelming" pain as a result of a herniated disc in his back, which he sustained after he broke his leg.

The veteran singer and guitarist, 66, wrote in the Tuesday, April 18 post, "It has become obvious to many of you that either watching the shows live or on YouTube that there is something physically wrong with me. There is. I've done my best to hide it, but there are times during many of the shows the pain is overwhelming, and it then becomes impossible to disguise." Lawless, whose real name is Steven Duren, said that "in addition to the physical pain there is also the personal pain and aggravation of knowing I'm giving you the fans less than 100% of all I'm capable of giving. For a performer like me, this is extremely hard to do and also to admit to myself."

The musician went on to reveal that for the past three weeks, he has been "doing these European shows with a herniated disc in my lower back." Lawless said that the injury is not "age related," but has rather "been an ongoing situation stemming from when I broke my leg 10 years ago." He went on to explain that he "had a Doctor here in Europe do what should have been a simple procedure on me and he screwed me up really, really badly." Lawless continued, "Rest is one of the most common prescriptions for injuries like this. But this tour has suffered postponement after postponement. Never again will I have a 40th-anniversary tour. I told the doctors, the band and the crew, 'If I can stand, then I'm going out there!'"

According to the rockstar, even though he's received several epidurals, he has still been left unable to walk after some performances. Lawless noted that "the injections take about 20 minutes, and it hurts badly the entire time." He went on to applaud his bandmates and crew for "giving 110% trying to pick up the slack."

Despite what he described as "overwhelming" pain, Lawless promised that W.A.S.P. "are absolutely committed to finishing this European Tour. I'm scheduled for 3 more Epidurals in Berlin in 2 weeks." He concluded, "So now if I haven't seemed to be quite myself onstage, hopefully, you'll better understand. I've been given every assurance by our doctors here in Europe and in L.A. that I will be fine for the upcoming U.S. tour. I'm a warrior and I pride myself as such."