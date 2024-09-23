The band said they will go on 'indefinite hiatus' after their current tour in promotion of their 2024 album 'Notebook Fantasy' wraps later this year.

It's the end of the road for Chicano Batman, at least for the time being. Following a whirlwind year that included the release of its fifth studio album, Notebook Fantasy, and a wide sweeping tour, the Los Angeles-based psychedelic rock band – composed of Eduardo Arenas, Carlos Arévalo, and Bardo Martinez – have announced it will go on "indefinite hiatus."

The group made the announcement in a statement addressed to the "Chicano Band Family" shared across its socials, writing, "Chicano Batman Family, it's been an incredible year. Thank you for believing in us. We love you and this movement that you have built around our music." They went on to share," when this year ends, Chicano Batman will be going on an indefinite hiatus."

"Let's celebrate the music of the past 16 years together in Mexico next week and in California on our October and November run," the group, who did not provide further explanation behind their decision to go on hiatus, continued. "Con mucho AMOR, siempre."

Chicano Batman formed in 2008 after the group's members bonded over their admiration for iconic acts, including Mexican rock legends Café Tacvba, Brazilian artist Caetano Veloso, and the 1960s Tropicália movement, Arévalo has stated in numerous interviews, according to the Boyle Heights Beat. Drawing inspiration from The Beatles to Black soul musicians like Curtis Mayfield and The Delfonics, while also incorporating elements of funk, R&B, Latin soul, bossa nova, and psychedelia, the group released their self-titled debut album in 2010. It was followed by Cycles of Existential Rhyme (2014), Freedom Is Free (2017), and Invisible People (2020). Longtime drummer Gabriel Villa left the group following Invisible People.

Chicano Batman has spent much of the past year touring in promotion of their fifth album, Notebook Fantasy. The group is set to continue touring throughout the remainder of 2024 before going on hiatus. They currently have shows scheduled in Mexico and California through early November.

News of the "indefinite hiatus" sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom celebrated Chicano Batman's impact on music. One person wrote on Instagram, "you change the world with your music and you are appreciated more than you realize," with another person writing on Facebook, "Thank you for the art music you've shared with us... you deserve a good break and all the happiness your next chapter offers."