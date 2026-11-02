Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Hospitalized for ‘Medical Emergency’

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ian Gillan is currently recovering after being hospitalized for a “medical emergency” over the weekend.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Deep Purple bandmates said they couldn’t perform at Germany’s QI Arena and Sporthalle while Gillan was hospitalized.

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“We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg,” the statement reads. “Deep Purple and their team are focused on finding a suitable time to reschedule both these shows.”

The bandmates further noted, “All tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates.”

A couple of days later, Gillan shared an update on his health. “I had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital,” he wrote. “I was hoping that I would get the all clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so.”

“As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice,” he continued. “I’m very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it’s in the best interest all round. Thank you for your understanding.”

Fans quickly shared love and support for Gillan.

“I have tickets for Amsterdam but all that matters is your health so absolutely no need to apologize! Wishing you all the best!” one fan wrote.

Another declared, “Dear Ian, health is more important than any concert in the world, I wish you all the best, please take good care.”

Gillan has struggled with his health in recent years. Last year, he revealed that he has only 30% vision and that his eyesight “won’t get better.”

“I think if I lose my energy I’m going to stop,” he told Uncut then. “I don’t want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We’re not far off that. It creeps up on you – you don’t really notice.”

However, in June 2026, Gillan spoke about continuing to tour at the age of 81.

“I will retire or stop when I haven’t got the strength to do it, or when it becomes embarrassing,” he said. “I won’t just keep going for the sake of it. So when people give me a slap and say, ‘Oi, off you go’, that’ll be it. But we’re getting by so far, and I’m still standing when I walk off at the end of a show, just about.”

The Deep Purple frontman has not revealed further details about his medical emergency.