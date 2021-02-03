Ricky Powell, the 'Fourth' Beastie Boys Member, Dead at 59

✖

Ricky Powell, a New York photographer know to many as the "fourth Beastie Boys member, has died at the age of 59. According to Complex, Powell's manager and business partner, Tono Radvany, confirmed the news. "I just want to let everybody know he was a very special man, and he will be sorely missed." No cause of death appears to have been reported at this time.

While he proudly claimed the title of being the "fourth" Beastie Boy, Powell was not a rapper or a musician of any kind. He was, however, a renowned photographer and artist, and a crucial figure in the documentation of the early New York hip-hop scene. He did notable portraits of icons like Andy Warhol and Madonna and became very close with the Beastie Boys. Powell would eventually become a regular touring photographer for the trio and even turned up in their videos from time to time. The group even immortalized their friend in a line from the song "Car Thief" — on the Paul's Boutique album — rapping, "Homeboy throw in the towel, Your girl got d—ed by Ricky Powell."

R.I.P. - Ricky Powell. So many good times with this guy right here. We toured the world together during our time with the Beastie Boys and had a cool friendship. This one hurts. Rest easy my friend!! pic.twitter.com/IMwboN34FB — EricBobo (@ericbobo) February 2, 2021

Since news of Powell's death was reported, many of his friends, fans, and peers have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the New York legend. "Shoutout to The Rickster for being our first tour guide. We were just some young cats in the game on our first American tour & like the freshmen we were Rick was the varsity cat who literally introduced us to everything," The Roots drummer Questlove wrote in a memorial on Instagram.

"Powell was that older been there done that figure who schooled us to everything," Questlove later added, speaking about when The Roots toured with the Beastie Boys and Powell was present as well. "Last day he told me 'always save mementos & documents & photos.' I never forgot that. Thank you Rickster! Rest In Breakbeats Man."

Ricky Powell was one of my OGs. Always kept it a buck with me. Always called and checked in on me. This is beyond heartbreaking, but his work is timeless and has a kind of energy that feels immortal. Truly thankful for everything he has taught me, and what he shared w/ us. pic.twitter.com/SV8LLlR6dF — steven john irby (@stevesweatpants) February 2, 2021

Rapper Q-Tip also commented on Powell's death, tweeting, "Rip 2 my man Ricky Powell. So NYC official... the parties when he would rock the slides.. the jokes and most importantly his capturing of life." DJ/producer A-Trak added, "Man. RIP Ricky Powell, my favorite hip hop photographer ever. A year and a half ago I bought a few photo prints of his for my crib. He signed everything and was so cool about it. He always had so much flavor."