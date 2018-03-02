Rick Ross Hospitalized for Possible Pneumonia

Rick Ross has been admitted to the hospital for a serious medical condition which could be pneumonia, TMZ reports.

Someone called 911 at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday from Ross’ home and said the person in distress was breathing heavily and was unresponsive. The caller said the man had a history of seizures, a condition that has plagued Ross, and they were trying to wake him up but he was “slobbing out the mouth.”

According to law enforcement, the person in distress came to and became combative.

The outlet reports that he was taken to a hospital and is receiving a respiratory treatment, possibly for pneumonia.

One source told TMZ that Ross was asked to make an appearance Thursday night, but a rep told him the icon was in the hospital. Meanwhile, a family member denied that the “New Flame” rapper was hospitalized.

This isn’t the first time the 42-year-old has suffered a major medical issue; he previously endured two seizures on two separate flights in a single day in October 2011 and was hospitalized. Ross blamed the attacks on a lack of sleep at the time, but changed his lifestyle and diet afterwards, leading him to eventually drop 100 pounds.

Ross’ last public appearance ahead of his reported hospitalization was at Rockwell nightclub’s second anniversary party in Miami last weekend. While he was performing on stage, the “Rather You Than Me” rapper recruited New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, who was partying in the crowd, to add some extra hype to his set.

Ross brought Gronk on stage to show off some of his signature dance moves while the MC rapped along to his “Hustlin’” hit.

While they seem to be an unlikely pair, the Rockwell party was not the first time that the rapper and Gronkowski have linked up; they previously celebrated the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in February 2017 together at a different nightclub venue.

Photo credit: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com

