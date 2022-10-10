Rex Orange County Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman 6 Times in 2 Days

Singer Rex Orange County was in a U.K. court Monday to face six counts of sexual assault charges. The 24-year-old performer, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, allegedly assaulted the same woman twice on June 1, and then four times the next day. O'Connor denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all six charges. He was released on unconditional bail.

O'Connor allegedly assaulted the woman rice in the West End on June 1, prosecutors said, reports The Sun. The next day, he allegedly assaulted the woman in a taxi once and then three times at his Notting Hill home. The alleged victim is over the age of 16. A provisional trial date was set for Jan. 3.

(Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images)

"Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court," O'Connor's representative said in a statement to The Guardian. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings." No further details of the allegations were reported.

O'Connor rose to fame when he collaborated with Tyler, The Creator on the rapper's album Flower Boy and the hit single "Boredom." His career began in 2015, when he self-released his first album, Bcos U Will Never B Free. He has released three more albums, including his latest, Who Cares?, in March. The album topped the U.K. album chart and peaked at number five on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. His biggest hit solo singles include "New House," "10/10," "Face to Face," "Keep It Up," and "Open a Window," which features Tyler, The Creator. In 2018, he recorded a cover of the Toy Story song "You've Got a Friend In Me" with its composer, Randy Newman.

The criminal charges come just months after O'Connor mysteriously canceled tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe due to "unforeseen personal circumstances." He said he would be spending time at home and would "not be able to continue with touring as planned." The singer apologized to fans, writing, "I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.