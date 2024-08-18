Revered Guitarist Dies Following Car Crash: Mark May Remembered as 'One of the Best'

Another beloved rock musician has died. Mark May, the beloved blues rock guitarist, died on Monday, according to official statements from family and friends. He was 64.

May's former collaborator Gary Johnson relayed the death announcement from May's sister via the late musician's Facebook page on Tuesday. "It is with near disbelief that I am announcing the tragic and heartbreaking passing of my brother, Mark May," the family statement read. "It is so hard to believe he is gone. He will be missed by family, many friends and Mark May music fans."

A follow-up statement noted that May's cause of death is believed to be cardiac arrest brought on by smoke inhalation from a car accident, but that is still considered unofficial. A memorial service will be held, though official details have not been disclosed publicly.

Former Houston Blue Society president Boyd Bluestein paid tribute to May, telling Houston Press, "He was really one of the best, and just put smiles on people all around. From the downbeat to the last note. I've had so much fun enjoying what Mark put out on stage over the years. He was just a sweet, unassuming guy, and quietly personable. He never in my mind seem to be there for any other reason than making music for those who enjoy it."

For those who want to hear more of May's work, both selections from his solo career and his work with the Mark May Band are available wherever you purchase/stream music.