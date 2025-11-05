Rapper Dies After Record-Breaking Performance: Young Bleed Was 51

Just days after a record-breaking Verzus performance, rapper Young Bleed has died. He was 51-years-old, TMZ reports.

Following the viral moment, he was reportedly hospitalized for a brain bleed. Social media reports surfaced that he had passed, but his family insisted he was on life support and fighting for his life, with them asking for prayers.

The report notes he passed away following complications from a brain aneurysm. The rapper’s son, Ty’Gee Ramon, took to Instagram to announce the “unreal” news that his father “gained his wings” over the weekend. He wants his father to be remembered for his musical legacy, which he plans to continue.

According to his son, the rapper never dealt with “real health issues” but admitted he had high blood pressure and took medication to keep it under control. He explained his fatal health scare that landed him in the hospital as “a natural thing.”

The rapper, born Glenn Clifton Jr., was rushed to the hospital just days after a well-received performance at the Cash Money Verzuz No Limit battle at ComplexCon in late October. The mother of his 10-year-old son, Tameka Long — AKA Madamm Meek — told TMZ he suffered from high blood pressure and a heart condition. At the time of the initial reports, he was in the ICU and on a ventilator after suffering a brain aneurysm caused by internal bleeding.

The rapper’s mother confirmed his hospitalization was unexpected. The family set up a GoFundMe to assist with medical costs. Young Bleed was a pioneer for Baton Rouge hip-hop in the late 1990s. He grew to popularity alongside No Limit Records founder Master P in their collaboration on the 1997 soundtrack album I’m Bout It. His 1998 album, My Balls and My Word, went gold and reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.