'Outlaw' Country Singer Arrested on Drug Charges

Texas musician Clinton "Clint" Vines was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. He is facing multiple drug charges after a sheriff's deputy discovered a secret compartment in his vehicle where he allegedly hid narcotics. Vines, 35, is the frontman for Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who released a song called "Outlaw" in 2020.

Vines was arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas, reports KFDX/KJTL. Wichita County Sheriff's Deputies were patrolling in an area of the city when they spotted Vines' 2001 GMC with expired tags. They pulled Vines over in a parking lot. Vines allegedly told them he was on his way to pick up a paycheck but could not remember his employer's name.

The deputies said Vines avoided eye contact with them and was "shuffling" his head back and forth. They realized his vehicle had an interlock system, which is used to stop a driver from drinking and driving. Vines said he had a court hearing in a week.

After deputies asked if they could search his vehicle, Vines' demeanor suddenly changed, according to the arrest affidavit. He refused to let them search his vehicle and asked if he was going to get a ticket. The deputies then asked for a K9 unit from the Wichita Falls Police Department to swing by and sniff around the vehicle for narcotics. The K9 unit then indicated there were narcotics, so deputies searched the vehicle.

During the search, the deputies allegedly discovered a bottle with a label reading "glucose stips." They allegedly found a leafy green substance that smelled like marijuana. Then, they discovered a hidden compartment above the floorboard with a yogurt container that had homemade gummy bears. The gummers later tested positive for methamphetamine and THC, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies also allegedly found a scale with a white powdery substance and more plastic bags under the seats.

When asked what the gummies were, Vines told deputies they contained THC, the affidavit reads. Vines was arrested and booked at Wichita County Jail. Once there, the leafy green substance and the white powder both tested positive for THC and methamphetamines. Vines was arrested for "the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG1 over four grams under 200 grams which is a first-degree felony." He was released on a $25,000 bond.