Rapper Arrested on Drug Charges in Tennessee

✖

Knoxville, Tennesee-based rapper Moneybag Tay was arrested and charged with the manufacture, sale and/or delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance last month, according to a report by local ABC News affiliate WATE. Moneybag Tay — whose real name is Dartavia Smith-Wilson — was picked up at the Budget Host Inn in Careyville, Tennessee. Police say he had two ounces of heroin and a large amount of cash at the time.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Smith-Wilson in late July. He was booked in the Campbell County Jail and released on a $10,000 bond at the time. He has been active on social media since then, so it appears that he is still awaiting the next step in the legal proceedings. Police reportedly have much more evidence to bring against Smith-Wilson, but some of their posts about him on social media are raising eyebrows.

According to a report by La Follette Press, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office referred to Wilson-Smith as an "amateur rapper from Knoxville" when announcing his arrest. A post on the office's Facebook page also indicated an interest in his music and his music videos, which have depicted him fighting with law enforcement, killing police officers, selling drugs and attacking snitches.

Sources told La Follette Press that Smith-Wilson agreed to sell two ounces of heroin to a confidential informant shortly before his arrest. The alleged deal was to cost $3,200, though the police later said that they estimated the value at $22,000. Police then staked out the inn and waited to arrest Smith-Wilson when he came to make the delivery.

"The vehicle was driven by Ashley Bridges, and the front passenger seat was occupied by 'Moneybag Tay,' who was later identified as Dartavia Devon Smith-Wilson," read the police report. "After exiting the vehicle, 'Moneybag Tay' uttered to Detective Jeffers that, 'I knew it was a setup from the start, that's why I ain't got nothing on me.'"

However, police say the driver handed over a baggy full of white powder, explaining that she did not know the purpose of their trip and that Smith-Wilson had told her to "get rid of it." Police also allegedly found marijuana and paraphernalia in Bridges' car. It is not clear when Smith-Wilson is due back in court.