Rapper Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Desiigner was arrested on Monday on a domestic violence charge in South Carolina.

The 28-year-old rapper, born Sidney Royel Selby III, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the third degree in Horry County, S.C., PEOPLE reported on Wednesday, having been booked on Monday and posting $1,500 bail the following day.

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The alleged victim is the mother of Selby’s young child, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, who claimed that the musician returned to their home angry on March 2, yelling and throwing car keys at their shared vehicle before the altercation turned physical.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Rapper Desiigner’s Birthday Celebration on May 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When the woman attempted to leave to retrieve luggage that had been left at the airport, she claims Selby ripped the keys from her pocket and tore her pants, grabbed their child and put the child in a car seat. As she tried to intervene, Selby allegedly threw the victim to the ground in front of the home, and she sustained minor scratches on her arm and lower back, according to police.

The woman was then able to get up and get the child out of the car. When police arrived on the scene, Selby was no longer there.

The “Panda” rapper was previously convicted in September 2023 for exposing himself on an airplane after being caught masturbating during a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis five months prior. He was required to complete community service hours, pay a $5,000 fine and complete a two-year probationary period.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” Selby wrote on Instagram in the aftermath of the incident. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Desiigner attends the Special Red Carpet Screening for New Line Cinema’s “House Party” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on January 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane,” he continued. “I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be canceling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Selby first found fame as Desiigner with his single “Panda” in 2015, and he went on to collaborate with Kanye West on ‘The Life of Pablo’ in 2016. He signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings, but parted ways with both labels in 2019 without releasing a debut studio album. More recently, Desiigner released the LP ii and EP Be Me in 2025.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.