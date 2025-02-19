Rapper Accused Of Threatening Woman: Details On Scary Incident Allegedly Involving Finesse2tymes

Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes is facing arrest after a warrant from Texas police. The warrant states he allegedly made terroristic threats to the guardian of his former 11-year-old protégé, FNG King. Finesse2tymes allegedly threatened the woman outside of a smoke shop in Humble, Texas.

The rapper, best known for his Billboard hit single Back End, was formerly signed to Atlantic Records and Moneybagg Yo’s record label Bread Gang. He later went independent after other various legal issues, including another 2023 warrant for theft in Houston. Finesse2tymes was mentoring the young rapper, but they’ve since had a falling out.

In the arrest warrant, King’s guardian stopped by the smoke shop to pick up another child that she was supposed to babysit. King spoke with Finesse2tymes there, and then allegedly ran out of the shop while screaming in a “panic” that “they trying to send me back to Memphis.” The woman says King hopped back in the car and told the rapper and his brother to step away from the vehicle. Allegedly, the two men refused and threatened to shoot her, with Finesse2tymes yelling “You gonna die on camera today.” The woman drove away from the scene and called the police, saying she “fears for her life.”

Last December in a TikTok, King said he stopped working with Finesse2tymes because he’s a “conniving person.”

“He was smoking with me, giving me drugs. He [had] guns around [me],” the 11-year-old said.